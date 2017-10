Galway FA To Host Ward Cup

Galway is to host the Michael Ward Cup, the Intermediate Inter League Interprovincials on the 17th, 18th and 19th of November. The matches will take place in Mervue and Eamon Deacy Park with Teams representing the Leinster Senior League, The Ulster Senior League, The Munster Senior League and a team representing the Connacht FA.

The matches shall be played over three days to the following schedule:

Day 1: A v B, C v D

Day 2: B v C, D v A

Day 3: A v C, D v B

A Leinster Senior League

B Ulster Senior League

C Connacht FA

D Munster Senior League

DAY 1

FRIDAY 17th November 2017 KO 7.45pm

Leinster Senior League V Ulster Senior League

Venue: Mervue

Connacht FA V Munster Senior League

Venue: Eamon Deacy Park

DAY 2

SATURDAY 18th November 2017 KO 2pm

Ulster Senior League V Connacht FA

Venue: Eamon Deacy Park

Munster Senior League V Leinster Senior League

Venue: Mervue

DAY 3

SUNDAY 19th November KO 11.30am

Leinster Senior League V Connacht FA

Venue: Eamon Deacy Park

Munster Senior League V Ulster Senior League

Venue: Mervue