Galway Expressway Bus route may be axed

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-There are fears that the loss-making Galway-Dublin Expressway bus route may be scrapped in the coming weeks.

As losses continue to mount at Bus Eireann, and the threat of a nationwide strike looms, it is reported in today’s Mail on Sunday that Expressway services linking Dublin with Galway, Limerick, Cork and Derry are to face the chop.

The same report also puts the Galway area as having the highest number of days absent per employee in 2016 with an average of 15 days per Bus Eireann worker.

Bus Éireann says it lost several million euro last year and now runs the risk of becoming insolvent.

Meanwhile Unions at Bus Éireann will meet this week to discuss strike action at the company.

The NBRU has accused the firm of playing a game of chess with employees.

It comes after the company announced a series of cutbacks to come into force next month.