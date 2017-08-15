15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway education expert says new grading system makes Leaving Cert fairer

By GBFM News
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway education expert says the new grading system makes the Leaving Cert fairer.

This year will see a different points system come into force – students will be awarded one of eight wider grades as opposed to traditional As and Bs.

The new grades will mean more points for lower grades in higher level students.

The aim is to encourage more students to stick with higher level papers.

Clodagh Higgins of Careers Clinic Galway says the new grading system which comes into effect this year will have its advantages.

We’ll have a special feature on FYI Galway at 5 this evening, which aims to explain how the new Leaving Cert grading system works.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
