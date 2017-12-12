15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Educate Together petition gets cross party support at Leinster House

By GBFM News
December 12, 2017

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local parents involved in the campaign for a second-level Educate Together school for Galway have received cross party support at Leinster House.

The Galway Educate Together Second Level Startup Group visited Dublin to present over 1700 signatures in support of the project to the government.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon accepted the petition on behalf of Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

Galway narrowly missed out on approval for a new second level school during the last capacity review by the Department of Education and Skills in 2015.

However, the parents’ campaign group says the city is expected to feature in a mid-term capacity review expected to be launched early next year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
