Galway East government TD speaks out against proposed drink driving laws

By GBFM News
December 8, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East and government TD Sean Canney says the proposed new drink driving laws go too far.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been pushing the Road Traffic Bill which would see people lose their licence if they’re caught drink driving.

Some rural TDs have expressed concerns the new laws will leave people in rural Ireland isolated in areas where there’s little public transport.

Independent Alliance TD Sean Canney has had concerns from the start and says more discussion is needed.

