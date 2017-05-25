15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway And Dublin Ready For Leinster Senior Hurling Quarter Final

By Sport GBFM
May 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:28 pm

Galway and Dublin meet in the Leinster Senior Hurling Quarter Final next Sunday in O’Connor Park in Tullamore (Throw in- 4pm).

Both teams have met before with Galway winning the most recent meeting in 2015 by 5-19 to 1-18 in a replay after the first game finished in a draw 1-17 to 0-20.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan have been speaking to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue and David Burke.

First, Sean spoke to Micheal Donoghue

Niall spoke to David Burke

 

Dublin’s last win over Galway in the Championship came in the Leinster Final in 2013. Dublin winning by 2-25 to 2-13

Oisin Langan spoke to Cork Manager Ger Cunningham as part of the Bord Gais All-Ireland U21 Championship Launch

Optional Headline