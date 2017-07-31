Galway domestic violence applications face four week wait

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It can take up to four weeks for domestic violence applications to be listed before Galway district court.

The figure has been revealed in the Courts Service Annual report for 2016.

However, the report points out that urgent interim application are dealt with at the next court sitting.

It can take up to two months for a maintenance or guardianship case to be listed at Galway district court.

People in Galway who are issued with district court summonses can expect to be called before a judge within 16 weeks.