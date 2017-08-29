15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway doctor among top paid under medical card services scheme

August 29, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GPs receive around 9 euro per month for each medical card patient, whether they attend once or 10 times during that period.

That’s according to the National Association of General Practitioners which has criticised figures which reveal the HSE paid 540 million euro last year to general practices.

Galway based Dr. Michael Casey is among the top paid GP practices in the country, earning more than 644 thousand euro last year from the general medical services scheme.

The NAGP says the figures are misleading and out of context – and only 3 percent of the healthcare budget goes to providing GP services.

The Health Minister says parts of the new GP contract should be finalised by Christmas.

Simon Harris wants to start phasing in the deal next year which means doctors will treat all children under the age of 12 for free.

 

