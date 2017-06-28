15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Docks ceremony to remember the lost at sea, and rescue services

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The major maritime festival which opens in Galway tomorrow – Seafest – is to hold a civic and military service on Friday to remember all who have lost their lives at sea and to recognise the heroism of all in the rescue services

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery will address the special commemoration which will take place at 6.30pm at Galway Harbour

Poems will be read by Tony Hiney, the Community Fundraising Manager of the Western Region of the RNLI and Megan Grinrod, Coastguard Volunteer with the Doolin Unit

There will also be musical performances while Minister of State Sean Kyne, accompanied by Mayor Flannery, the RNLI, Coastguard, Naval Service, Air Corp Representatives will lay a wreath

A lone piper will play on the deck of the LE Ciara and this will be followed by Ship Horns and a flyover by the Air Corps.

