Galway Defeat Tipperary And March On To All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

In what was one of the games of the year, Galway booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final with a one point win over Tipperary at Croke Park.

Joe Canning’s point with two minutes of injury time played became the difference in a thrilling 0-22 to 1-18 win.

Here is another chance to hear the Full Commentary again with Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Liam Hodgins.

Immediately after the full time whistle, Tommy Devane spoke to the Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Sean Walsh got the thoughts of Match Analysist Conor Hayes

Sean then spoke to Galway captain David Burke

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-11 (6f, 1 ’65, 1 sideline), Conor Whelan 0-4, Conor Cooney 0-2, Johnny Coen 0-2, Cathal Mannion 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Padraic Mannion 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 0-5 (3f), John McGrath 1-0, John O’Dwyer 0-3, Noel McGrath 0-3, Brendan Maher 0-3 (2f), Padraic Maher 0-2, Seamus Kennedy 0-1.

The Teams

GALWAY: Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohey, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion. Subs: Jason Flynn for Niall Burke (45), Jonathan Glynn for Cathal Mannion (53), Shane Maloney for Conor Cooney (69).

TIPPERARY: Darren Gleeson; Donagh Maher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath. Subs: Jason Forde for Michael Breen (34), Niall O’Meara for Jason Forde (61).

Referee: Barry Kelly (Westmeath)