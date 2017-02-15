15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway DArts

Galway Darts Squads Named For Inter Counties

By Sport GBFM
February 15, 2017

Time posted: 12:21 pm

The Galway squads for upcoming Inter-Counties that take place in the West County Hotel in Ennis have been named. The Ladies are defending champions while the men have shown good form coming into this having made the semi-finals of the Limerick invitational and the West Coast Challenge.

The Squads are:

Ladies:

Ces Lally
Trisha Doyle
Donna DeMansfield-Absolon
Mary Corbally
Maureen Devaney
Maria Vaughan
Caroline Breen
Anne Connaughton

Mens:

Dylan Dowling
Terry O’Connor
Shane Walsh
Paul Gannon
Paul Geraghty
Enda Divilly
Harry O’Toole
Liam Gallagher
Tommy Flaherty
Declan Dowling
Joe O’Reilly
David Costello
James Joyce
Mark Devon
Michael Higgins

All players are to be at the West County Hotel by 10am the latest on Saturday morning, 25th Feb.

Sport
