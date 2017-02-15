Galway Darts Squads Named For Inter Counties

The Galway squads for upcoming Inter-Counties that take place in the West County Hotel in Ennis have been named. The Ladies are defending champions while the men have shown good form coming into this having made the semi-finals of the Limerick invitational and the West Coast Challenge.

The Squads are:

Ladies:

Ces Lally

Trisha Doyle

Donna DeMansfield-Absolon

Mary Corbally

Maureen Devaney

Maria Vaughan

Caroline Breen

Anne Connaughton

Mens:

Dylan Dowling

Terry O’Connor

Shane Walsh

Paul Gannon

Paul Geraghty

Enda Divilly

Harry O’Toole

Liam Gallagher

Tommy Flaherty

Declan Dowling

Joe O’Reilly

David Costello

James Joyce

Mark Devon

Michael Higgins

All players are to be at the West County Hotel by 10am the latest on Saturday morning, 25th Feb.