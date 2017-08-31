Some Galway courses drop in points in second round CAO offers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The points requirement for some courses at colleges in Galway have dropped in the second round CAO offers.

Commerce at NUI Galway has fallen 4 points to 403, while medicine fell one point to 724.

Midwifery at NUIG dropped 3 points to 430, while Occupational Therapy has dropped 11 points to 520.

At GMIT, Design dropped 26 points to 300, while Mechanical Engineering dropped one point to 330.

Over three-thousand students across the country will get second round offers from the CAO today.

They have until next Wednesday to accept their place.

The new marking system this year meant that points fell for around half of all degree courses, but rose for more than a third.