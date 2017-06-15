Galway County Show To Feature Nations Top Showjumpers

The famous Galway County Show (in aid of Pieta House this year) will be held at Duffy’s Equestrian Centre, as a result of ground conditions.

The Galway County Show Committee regret that the show in its current format had been scaled back significantly for 2017.

We sincerely regret having to take this decision, but the safety and welfare of animals, competitors and separators is priority.

The only section of the Galway County Show that will now take place is the Show Jumping.

The Show Jumping will take place on Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th June by kind permission of Mark Duffy.

Unfortunately, all other classes and activities are cancelled for 2017.

The course builders for the three days are Paul Duffy, Tommy Gibbons, Pat Drennan, Noel Burke and Alan Lynch with each day commencing at 9am.

The First day of the Show, Friday 16th June includes the Hygeia 1.15m Connaught Dev. League, EuroHome.ie Step-up 1.25m League and the Sven Hadley Transport & Self-Hire Connaught Grand Prix League.

On Saturday 17th June, the Devenish Nutrition Young Horse Showjumping Championship 5 year old Qualifier 1.15m and the Devenish Nutrition Young Horse Showjumping Championship 6 year old Qualifier 1:25m will be held.

The Top 25 or all Double Clears in both of these classes will qualify for the Final on Sunday.

The Feature class in the main arena on Saturday is the SJI National grand Prix 1:40 sponsored by Walsh Heating & Plumbing, & Martin Flesk Plumbing which will commence at 3pm

The feature class’s on Sunday in Arena 1 (Sand) Devenish Nutrition Young Horse Showjumping Championship 5 year old final followed by the Devenish Nutrition Young Horse Showjumping Championship 6 year old final. This will be followed by the 1:30m speed class. This class will be followed by TRM/Horseware New Heights Championship Series with a prize fund of €10,000. This class will be followed by the Amateur Grand Prix

Duffy’s Equestrian will offer a platform to the best of Showjumping in Ireland with an attractive prize fund of over €30,000.

We would sincerely like to thank sponsors, owners, riders, volunteers, and everyone who has supported the Galway County Show.

The Show Committee sincerely regret having to make the decision to reduce the current format of the show this year, but, are fully committed to running a full agricultural show in 2018.

We would like to wish all attending Duffy’s Equestrian Centre a very successful weekend.

For more information follow Galway County Show on Facebook or see www.galwaycountyshow.com or SHI website