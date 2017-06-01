Galway County Show cancelled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2017 Galway County Show has been cancelled.

The shock cancellation is being attributed to ‘ground conditions’ at Ballybrit Race course, where the show was due to be held on the 17th and 18th of this month.

In a statement to FYI Galway, the Show Committee says after careful deliberation, it decided that the show in its current format would have to be scaled back significantly for 2017.

The group says the safety and welfare of animals, competitors and spectators is priority.

The only section of the show that will now take place is the Show Jumping, which will be held at Duffy’s Equestrian Centre in Claregalway from Friday the 16th to Sunday the 18th of June.

The organisers of the show say the new venue would not be capable of handling the capacity required for all the planned events, which ranged from childrens’ activities to dog shows and tractor runs to sheep shearing.

The committee says all paid entry fees for the cancelled classes will be refunded, and it’s fully committed to running a full show in 2018.

Chairperson of the Galway County Show Committee Paul Duffy explains the reason for the cancellation.

He added that the other activities that had been planned for the show could not be accommodated at the new venue.