Galway councils to hire management company for Galway Airport film base

By GBFM News
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The use of the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore as a film production facility will help to develop a creative cluster for the West of Ireland.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne.

He says the decision of the local authorities to go ahead with the development of a film and TV production base on site will have major spin-off benefits.

The City and County Councils are due to seek expressions of interest shortly for a company to manage the new creative facility.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 18, 2017
