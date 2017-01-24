15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway councillors in line for up to 2500 euro in additional allowances

By GBFM News
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s city and county councillors are to receive up to 2,500 euro in additional allowances from May.

All local authorities nationwide are to receive an increase in the fixed allowance which is used to cover expenses incurred while on duty.
Galway’s city and county councillors will receive up to 2,500 euro in additional allowances when the new rules come into force in May.

Meanwhile, county councillors in Galway’s five municipal district areas of Loughrea, Athenry/Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Tuam and Connemara will also receive an additional 1,000 euro.

These municipal district areas were formed following the abolition of town councils.

Minister Simon Coveney says the new allowance system reflects the additional work carried out by elected members  since reforms were introduced to local government in 2014.

According to the Irish Times, the new allowance will be rolled out on a vouched basis, in line with the Oireachtas system.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
