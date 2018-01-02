15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Galway Councillor to speak at Eurosceptic conference

By GBFM News
January 2, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway County Councillor will speak at a Eurosceptic conference organised by UK MEP Nigel Farage next month. (3/2)

Independent Councillor James Charity says debate is needed on the issue of an Irish exit from the EU.

Organiser of the event, UKIP MEP Nigel Farage was one of the key leaders of the Leave side of the Brexit referendum.

The event has drawn critisism from some in the government who claim that it promotes incorrect information about Ireland’s role in Europe.

Cllr Charity will take part in the event titled Irexit: Freedom to Prosper in the RDS on the 3rd of Febuary.

According to the Irish Independent, Councillor Charity says the European Union is moving more and more towards a federal state.

