15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Galway conference to examine economic opportunities in the West of Ireland

By GBFM News
November 27, 2017

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on the economic opportunities available in the West of Ireland will take place in Galway  tomorrow.

Speakers like founder of Galway Innovation District John Breslin and Portwest CEO and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Harry Hughes will discuss entrepreneurialism in the region.

A key topic of the One Region: One Vision conference will be the West’s designation as a European Economic Region 2018 by the EU.

The conference will take place at the Salthill hotel at 1.30 tomorrow afternoon.

CEO of the Western Development Commission and conference organiser Ian Brannigan says the quality of life in the west of Ireland attracts entrepreneurs.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
County Council reluctantly adopts 2018 budget
November 27, 2017
County Council reluctantly adopts 2018 budget
November 27, 2017
City public meeting to brief public on steps being taken to tackle traffic chaos
November 27, 2017
City Councillor concerned appeal against Docks development places €100m project at risk

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK