Galway conference to examine economic opportunities in the West of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on the economic opportunities available in the West of Ireland will take place in Galway tomorrow.

Speakers like founder of Galway Innovation District John Breslin and Portwest CEO and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Harry Hughes will discuss entrepreneurialism in the region.

A key topic of the One Region: One Vision conference will be the West’s designation as a European Economic Region 2018 by the EU.

The conference will take place at the Salthill hotel at 1.30 tomorrow afternoon.

CEO of the Western Development Commission and conference organiser Ian Brannigan says the quality of life in the west of Ireland attracts entrepreneurs.