15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Margaret Hearty, InterTradeIreland, Maria Nevin, Caecilia Terloh from Complete Laboratory Solutions, Rory Doherty from Queen's University and Thomas Hunter McGowan. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Galway company recognised for innovation at national event

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway company Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) has been awarded ‘Exemplar’ status by InterTradeIreland.

The award recognises exceptionally high levels of innovation and collaboration between a company, their graduate and an academic as part of InterTradeIreland’s FUSION programme.

CLS employs 130 people across its two facilities in Ros Muc and Tuam.

CLS is a leading provider of sampling and analysis to the food, environmental, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ballinasloe Lotto case adjourned until Tuesday
news-court-gabel-fine-money-cash
January 27, 2017
Ballinasloe Lotto case adjourned until Tuesday
education-books-school
January 27, 2017
City event to showcase adult learning opportunities in Galway
News-Fire-brigade-galway
January 27, 2017
Athenry Road in Tuam re-opens following fire

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
CAPPY INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE
January 27, 2017
Cappataggle Camogie Team All Set For All-Ireland Semi-Final
sarsfields-senior-camogie
January 27, 2017
Sarsfields Face Thomastown in All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK