Galway company recognised for innovation at national event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway company Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) has been awarded ‘Exemplar’ status by InterTradeIreland.

The award recognises exceptionally high levels of innovation and collaboration between a company, their graduate and an academic as part of InterTradeIreland’s FUSION programme.

CLS employs 130 people across its two facilities in Ros Muc and Tuam.

CLS is a leading provider of sampling and analysis to the food, environmental, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.