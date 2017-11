Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major business technology company founded in Galway has acquired Dublin based tech solutions company Ciall for an undisclosed sum.

Storm Technology was founded in Galway in 1985 by Karl Flannery.

The acquisition will increase its active client base from around 100 to 140 and boost its revenues by around 25%.

Earlier this year, Storm announced further expansion with the creation of 60 jobs across its Dublin and Galway offices.