Galway Community Games Results

On Sunday 4th June Galway Community Games hosted the 2017 County Athletic Finals in Ballinderreen.

Over 1,000 young athletes from all 33 Areas in Galway City and County competed in 53 different disciplines.

The day started at 10.00 am with the Opening Parade of Athletes, reading of the Community Games Pledge in English, by Ella Raftery, Corofin, in Irish by Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn and the lighting of the Bowl of Light, by Thea Power, Barna Furbo

The singing of the National Anthem was by Feargal Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn.

On the Reviewing stand were Chairman of Galway County Council, Michael Connolly who officially opened the Games, Sean Canney TD, and his wife Geraldine, Brendan Loughnane, Aldi Representative (Aldi being the National Community Games Sponsor) and John Byrne, CEO National Community Games.

Moylough/Mountbellew won the best turned out Area in the Parade, Ballinderreen came second and Galway City East got 3rd place.

By 5.00pm all competition were finished and the gold medal winners in all events will now go on to represent Galway the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown on the weekend of the 18th to 20th August,

On Bank holiday Monday, the Finals of the Duathlon and Talent competitions took place, See results below,

Here are the Results from Galway Community Games County Athletics, Cycling, Duathlon and Talent Finals 2017

Girls U/8 60M Final

1st Michelle Nwadi – Galway City East

2nd Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara

3rd Grace Duggan – Annaghdown

Boys U/8 60M Final

1st Patrick Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Alan Corcoran – D.R.A

3rd Alan Hallinan – Craughwell

Girls U/8 80M Final

1st Anna McGaugh – Annaghdown

2nd Aoife Bergin – Ballinasloe

3rd Rachel Ward – Claregalway / Lackagh

Boys U/8 80M Final

1st Tom Henry – Tuam

2nd Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Lucas Slattery – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

Girls U/10 100M Final

1st Rose Okoro – D.R.A

2nd Sophie Darcy – Moycullen

3rd Holly Mulvey – Athenry

Boys U/10 100M Final

1st Chimezes Kearney – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly

2nd Rory Dixon – Knocknacarra

3rd Sean Nnadi – Galway City East

Girls U/10 200M Final

1st Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd Caoimhe Fahey – Kilbeacanty

3rd Niamh Mannion – Galway City East

Boys U/10 200M Final

1st Dara Costello – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly

2nd Caleb Ike – D.R.A

3rd Zach Lawless – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/10 60M Hurdles Final

1st Aodbha Kilcar – Woodford

2nd Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

3rd Aoife Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/10 60M Hurdles Final

1st Stephen Greaney – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Sean Hoade – Oranmore / Maree

3rd Pierce Mangan – Athenry

Girls U/12 100M Final

1st Eghosa Ekoha – D.R.A

2nd Caoimhe Farrell – Woodford

3rd Margaret Nnadi – Galway City East

Boys U/12 100M Final

1st Dara Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

2nd Christian Ogbemudia – D.R.A

3rd Killian Trayers – Claregalway / Lackagh

Girls U/12 600M Final

1st Aoibhe Joyce – Salthill / Claddagh

2nd Kayla Madden – Athenry

3rd Isabella Burke – Galway City East

Boys U/12 600M Final

1st Cian McNelis – Athenry

2nd Conor Murphy – Ballinderreen

3rd Senan Tracey – Athenry

Girls U/14 100M Final

1st Aisosa Ekoma – D.R.A

2nd Ava McKeon – Ballinalsoe

3rd Isabelle Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline

Boys U/14 100M Final

1st David Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd Calum Healy – Athenry

3rd Calum Lionel – Ballinalsoe

Girls U/14 800M Final

1st Emma Moore – Athenry

2nd Leana Nic Dhonncha – Galway City East

3rd Roisin Geaney – Kinvara

Boys U/14 800M Final

1st Micheal Leahy – Ballindereen

2nd Shane Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe

3rd Conor Hurley – Ballinasloe

Girls U/14 80M Hurdles

1st Aoibhinn Farrell – Woodford

2nd Aoife Waldron – Salthill / Claddagh

3rd Isabel Claffey – Annaghdown

Boys U/14 80M Hurdles

1st Conor Hoade – Oranmore/ Maree

2nd Robert Urquhart – Craughwell

3rd Fergus Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/16 100M Finals

1st Alisha Larkin – Woodford

2nd Blaithnid Kelly – Annaghdown

3rd Chloe Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/16 100M Final

1st Tom Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe

2nd Eli Sheedy – Ballinderreen

3rd Robbie Olusola – D.R.A

Girls U/16 200M Final

1st Aoibhe Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn

2nd Sinead Duggan – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd Miriam Greene – Claregalway / Lackagh

Boys U/16 200M Final

1st Jonathan McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Ronan Maher – Bullaun / New Inn

Girls U/16 1500M Final

1st Caoimhe Kelleher – Ballinderreen

2nd Joanna Healy – Galway City North

Boys U/16 1500M Final

1st Finbar McFadden – Craughwell

2nd Kyle Moorhead – Craughwell

3rd Ruairi Collins – Athenry

Mixed U/10 Relay Final

1st Bullaun / New Inn

2nd Ballinderreen

3rd Ardrahan

Girls U/12 Relay Final

1st Ballinasloe

2nd Kinvara

3rd Claregalway / Lackagh

Boys U/12 Relay Final

1st Doughiska / R / A

2nd Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd Claregalway / Lackagh

Mixed U/13 Relay Final

1st Craughwell

2nd Kinvara

3rd Salthill / Claddagh

Girls U/14 Relay Final

1st Claregalway / Lackagh

2nd Ballinderreen

3rd Ardrahan

Boys U/14 Relay Final

1st Ballinasloe

2nd Ballinderreen

3rd Bullaun / New Inn

Mixed U/15 Relay Final

1st Bullaun / New Inn

2nd Craughwell

3rd Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/16 Relay Final

1st Ballinasloe

Cycling Results

Girls U/12 Final

1st Ruth Mannion – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Ciara Crossnan – Kinvara

3rd Kerri Lyons – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

Boys U/12 Final

1st Darragh Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Patrick Conneally – Inis Mor

3rd Ali Herviaux – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

Boys U/14 Final

1st Adam Tierney – Oughterard

2nd Cathal Mongan – Kinvara

3rd Oisin Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

Field Events Results

Girls U/14 Javelin Final

1st Rebecca Lynch – Craughwell

Boys U/14 Javelin Final

1st Padraig Pearl – Kinvara

Girls U/12 Ball Throw Final

1st Clodagh Killeen – Ballinasloe

2nd Siofra Lenihan – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd Sarah Finn – Ballinderreen

Boys U/12 Ball Throw Finals

1st Ciaran Mulhern – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd Olan Kelly – Annaghdown

3rd Liam Shaw – Athenry

Girls U/14 Long Puck Final

1st Alisha Quinn – Ardrahan

2nd Tara Scully – Ardrahan

3rd Niamh Spellman – Carrabane

Boys U/12 Long Puck Final

1st Sean Walsh – Moycullen

2nd Oisin Fahy – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd Gearoid King – Galway City North

Girls U/14 Shot Putt Final

1st Ella Rafferty – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline

2nd Róisín Lardner – Annaghdown

3rd Isobel Griffin – Moylough / Mountbellew

Boys U/14 Shot Putt Final

1st Jack Connolly – Newbridge / Ballygar / Toghergar

2nd Shane Cassidy – Ballinderreen

3rd Dara Ryan – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

Girls U/14 Long Jump Final

1st Ava Finn – Craughwell

2nd Roisin Dalton – Ballinderreen

3rd Jade Moorehead – Craughwell

Boys U/14 Long Jump Final

1st Stephen Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd Ryan Tierney – Moycullen

3rd Adam Magee – Moycullen

Girls U/16 Discus Final

1st Chloe Casey – Bullaun New Inn

Boys U/16 Discus Final

1st Steven Coughlan – Woodford

2nd James Furey – Craughwell

Talent Results

Group Singing U/16

1st Bullaun New Inn

Team

Abbie Curley, Mollie Daly, Aisling Dillon, Amy Hawkins, Kiara Kenny

Group Music U/16

1st, Bullaun/New Inn

Team, Christopher Byrnes, Keegan Connaire, Leob Connaire, Moya Connaire, Robert Connaire, Thomas Stratford

2nd, Inis Mor

Team, Amy Faherty, Ella Faherty, Joey Faherty

Group Disco Dance U/12

1st, Galway City East

Team, Isabelle Burke, Lily Ellen, Fagan, Catriona McHugh, Ruby Moore, Kate O’Grady, Tegan Redmond

Group Disco Dance U/16

1st, Galway City East

Team, Luan Beatriz, Paula Crissan, Ayomide Obisesan

Solo Singing U/12,

1st, Niamh Glennon, Athenry

2nd, Aisling Curry, Bullaun/New Inn

3rd, Eanna Maloney, Bullaun/New Inn

Solo Singing U/16

1st, Aimee Carty, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

2nd, Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn

Solo Music U/12

1st, Keegan Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn

2nd, Christopher Byrnes Bullaun/New Inn

Solo Music U/16

1st, Hazel Stratford, Bullaun/New inn

2nd, Oisin Dilger, Athenry

Duathlon U/15

1st, Ralf Bodamer, Athenry

2nd, Luke Burke, Athenry

3rd, Geordan Mangan, Athenry

Next Sunday the County Finals of the Hurling , Gaelic Football and Camogie take place in Ballinderreen, In order to facilitate anyone wishing to go Pearse Stadium for the Big Match, We are having the U.10 Gaelic Football between Oranmore Maree and Moycullen at 10.00am, The U/12 Girls Gaelic between Barna Furbo and Oughterard takes place at 10.00am. At 11.30 the Hurling Final Clarinbridge V Athenry, and The U/14 Girls Gaelic Take place Barna Furbo V Oughterard while at 12.30 the Camogie Final, Athenry V Bullaun/New Inn will be played. A great day of Sport to look forward to.