15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Community Games Results

By Sport GBFM
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:48 am

On Sunday 4th June Galway Community Games hosted the 2017 County Athletic Finals in Ballinderreen.

Over 1,000 young athletes from all 33 Areas in Galway City and County competed in 53 different disciplines.

The day started at 10.00 am with the Opening Parade of Athletes, reading of the Community Games Pledge in English, by Ella Raftery, Corofin, in Irish by Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn and the lighting of the Bowl of Light, by Thea Power, Barna Furbo

The singing of the National Anthem was by Feargal Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn.

On the Reviewing stand were Chairman of Galway County Council, Michael Connolly who officially opened the Games, Sean Canney TD, and his wife Geraldine, Brendan Loughnane, Aldi Representative (Aldi being the National Community Games Sponsor) and John Byrne, CEO National Community Games.

Moylough/Mountbellew won the best turned out Area in the Parade, Ballinderreen came second and Galway City East got 3rd place.

By 5.00pm all competition were finished and the gold medal winners in all events will now go on to represent Galway the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown on the weekend of the 18th to 20th August,

On Bank holiday Monday, the Finals of the Duathlon and Talent competitions took place, See results below,

 

Here are the Results from Galway Community Games County Athletics, Cycling, Duathlon and Talent Finals 2017

Girls U/8 60M Final

1st      Michelle Nwadi – Galway City East

2nd     Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara

3rd      Grace Duggan – Annaghdown

 

Boys U/8 60M Final

1st      Patrick Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd     Alan Corcoran – D.R.A

3rd      Alan Hallinan – Craughwell

 

Girls U/8 80M Final

1st      Anna McGaugh – Annaghdown

2nd     Aoife Bergin – Ballinasloe

3rd      Rachel Ward – Claregalway / Lackagh

 

Boys U/8 80M Final

1st      Tom Henry – Tuam

2nd     Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd      Lucas Slattery – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

 

Girls U/10 100M Final

1st   Rose Okoro – D.R.A

2nd Sophie Darcy – Moycullen

3rd   Holly Mulvey – Athenry

 

Boys U/10 100M Final

1st      Chimezes Kearney – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly

2nd     Rory Dixon – Knocknacarra

3rd      Sean Nnadi – Galway City East

 

Girls U/10 200M Final

1st      Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd     Caoimhe Fahey – Kilbeacanty

3rd      Niamh Mannion – Galway City East

 

Boys U/10 200M Final

1st      Dara Costello – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly

2nd     Caleb Ike – D.R.A

3rd      Zach Lawless – Bullaun / New Inn

 

Girls U/10 60M Hurdles Final

1st      Aodbha Kilcar – Woodford

2nd     Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

3rd      Aoife Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew

 

Boys U/10 60M Hurdles Final

1st      Stephen Greaney – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd     Sean Hoade – Oranmore / Maree

3rd      Pierce Mangan – Athenry

 

Girls U/12 100M Final

1st      Eghosa Ekoha – D.R.A

2nd     Caoimhe Farrell – Woodford

3rd      Margaret Nnadi – Galway City East

 

Boys U/12 100M Final

1st      Dara Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn

2nd     Christian Ogbemudia – D.R.A

3rd      Killian Trayers – Claregalway / Lackagh

 

Girls U/12 600M Final

1st      Aoibhe Joyce – Salthill / Claddagh

2nd     Kayla Madden – Athenry

3rd      Isabella Burke – Galway City East

 

Boys U/12 600M Final

1st      Cian McNelis – Athenry

2nd     Conor Murphy – Ballinderreen

3rd      Senan Tracey – Athenry

 

Girls U/14 100M Final

1st      Aisosa Ekoma – D.R.A

2nd     Ava McKeon – Ballinalsoe

3rd      Isabelle Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline

 

Boys U/14 100M Final

1st      David Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd     Calum Healy – Athenry

3rd      Calum Lionel – Ballinalsoe

 

Girls U/14 800M Final

1st      Emma Moore – Athenry

2nd     Leana Nic Dhonncha – Galway City East

3rd      Roisin Geaney – Kinvara

 

Boys U/14 800M Final

1st      Micheal Leahy – Ballindereen

2nd     Shane Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe

3rd      Conor Hurley – Ballinasloe

 

Girls U/14 80M Hurdles

1st      Aoibhinn Farrell – Woodford

2nd     Aoife Waldron – Salthill / Claddagh

3rd      Isabel Claffey – Annaghdown

 

Boys U/14 80M Hurdles

1st      Conor Hoade – Oranmore/ Maree

2nd     Robert Urquhart – Craughwell

3rd      Fergus Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn

 

Girls U/16 100M Finals

1st      Alisha Larkin – Woodford

2nd     Blaithnid Kelly – Annaghdown

3rd      Chloe Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew

 

Boys U/16 100M Final

1st      Tom Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe

2nd     Eli Sheedy – Ballinderreen

3rd      Robbie Olusola – D.R.A

 

Girls U/16 200M Final

1st      Aoibhe Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn

2nd     Sinead Duggan – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd      Miriam Greene – Claregalway / Lackagh

 

Boys U/16 200M Final

1st      Jonathan McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd     Ronan Maher – Bullaun / New Inn

 

Girls U/16 1500M Final

1st      Caoimhe Kelleher – Ballinderreen

2nd     Joanna Healy – Galway City North

 

Boys U/16 1500M Final

1st      Finbar McFadden – Craughwell

2nd     Kyle Moorhead – Craughwell

3rd      Ruairi Collins – Athenry

 

Mixed U/10 Relay Final

1st      Bullaun / New Inn

2nd     Ballinderreen

3rd      Ardrahan

 

Girls U/12 Relay Final

1st      Ballinasloe

2nd     Kinvara

3rd      Claregalway / Lackagh

 

Boys U/12 Relay Final

1st      Doughiska / R / A

2nd         Moylough / Mountbellew

3rd      Claregalway / Lackagh

 

Mixed U/13 Relay Final

1st      Craughwell

2nd     Kinvara

3rd      Salthill / Claddagh

 

Girls U/14 Relay Final

1st      Claregalway / Lackagh

2nd     Ballinderreen

3rd      Ardrahan

 

Boys U/14 Relay Final

1st      Ballinasloe

2nd     Ballinderreen

3rd      Bullaun / New Inn

 

Mixed U/15 Relay Final

1st      Bullaun / New Inn

2nd     Craughwell

3rd      Moylough / Mountbellew

 

Boys U/16 Relay Final

1st      Ballinasloe

 

Cycling Results

Girls U/12 Final

1st      Ruth Mannion – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd     Ciara Crossnan – Kinvara

3rd      Kerri Lyons – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

 

Boys U/12 Final

1st      Darragh Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd     Patrick Conneally – Inis Mor

3rd      Ali Herviaux – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

 

Boys U/14 Final

1st      Adam Tierney – Oughterard

2nd     Cathal Mongan – Kinvara

3rd      Oisin Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew

 

Field Events Results

Girls U/14 Javelin Final

1st      Rebecca Lynch – Craughwell

 

Boys U/14 Javelin Final

1st      Padraig Pearl – Kinvara

 

Girls U/12 Ball Throw Final

1st      Clodagh Killeen – Ballinasloe

2nd     Siofra Lenihan – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd      Sarah Finn – Ballinderreen

 

Boys U/12 Ball Throw Finals

1st      Ciaran Mulhern – Moylough / Mountbellew

2nd     Olan Kelly – Annaghdown

3rd      Liam Shaw – Athenry

 

Girls U/14 Long Puck Final

1st      Alisha Quinn – Ardrahan

2nd     Tara Scully – Ardrahan

3rd      Niamh Spellman – Carrabane

 

Boys U/12 Long Puck Final

1st      Sean Walsh – Moycullen

2nd     Oisin Fahy – Claregalway / Lackagh

3rd      Gearoid King – Galway City North

 

Girls U/14 Shot Putt Final

1st      Ella Rafferty – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline

2nd     Róisín Lardner – Annaghdown

3rd      Isobel Griffin – Moylough / Mountbellew

 

Boys U/14 Shot Putt Final

1st      Jack Connolly – Newbridge / Ballygar / Toghergar

2nd         Shane Cassidy – Ballinderreen

3rd      Dara Ryan – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna

 

Girls U/14 Long Jump Final

1st      Ava Finn – Craughwell

2nd     Roisin Dalton – Ballinderreen

3rd      Jade Moorehead – Craughwell

 

Boys U/14 Long Jump Final

1st      Stephen Mannion – Ballinderreen

2nd     Ryan Tierney – Moycullen

3rd      Adam Magee – Moycullen

 

Girls U/16 Discus Final

1st      Chloe Casey – Bullaun New Inn

 

Boys U/16 Discus Final

1st      Steven Coughlan – Woodford

2nd     James Furey – Craughwell

 

Talent Results

Group Singing U/16

1st      Bullaun New Inn

Team

Abbie Curley,   Mollie Daly, Aisling Dillon, Amy Hawkins, Kiara Kenny

 

Group Music U/16

1st,     Bullaun/New Inn

Team,  Christopher  Byrnes, Keegan Connaire,  Leob Connaire,  Moya Connaire, Robert Connaire,  Thomas Stratford

 

2nd,    Inis Mor

Team, Amy Faherty, Ella Faherty, Joey Faherty

 

Group Disco Dance U/12

1st,     Galway City East

Team, Isabelle Burke, Lily Ellen, Fagan, Catriona McHugh,   Ruby Moore, Kate O’Grady, Tegan Redmond

 

Group Disco Dance U/16

1st,     Galway City East

Team, Luan Beatriz, Paula Crissan, Ayomide Obisesan

 

Solo Singing U/12,

1st,     Niamh Glennon, Athenry

2nd,    Aisling Curry,   Bullaun/New Inn

3rd,     Eanna Maloney, Bullaun/New Inn

 

Solo Singing U/16

1st,     Aimee Carty, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

2nd,    Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn

 

Solo Music U/12

1st,     Keegan Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn

2nd,    Christopher Byrnes Bullaun/New Inn

 

Solo Music U/16

1st,     Hazel Stratford, Bullaun/New inn

2nd,    Oisin Dilger, Athenry

 

Duathlon U/15

1st,     Ralf Bodamer, Athenry

2nd,    Luke Burke, Athenry

3rd,     Geordan Mangan, Athenry

 

Next Sunday the County Finals of the  Hurling , Gaelic Football and Camogie take place in Ballinderreen,  In order to facilitate anyone wishing to go Pearse Stadium for the Big Match,  We are having the U.10 Gaelic Football between Oranmore Maree and Moycullen at 10.00am,  The U/12 Girls Gaelic between Barna  Furbo and Oughterard takes place at 10.00am.  At 11.30 the Hurling Final Clarinbridge V Athenry, and The U/14 Girls Gaelic Take place Barna Furbo V Oughterard while at 12.30 the Camogie Final, Athenry V Bullaun/New Inn will be played.   A great day of Sport to look forward to.

print
Sport
Outstanding Performances By Galway Showjumper at Mullingar Two Star Event
June 6, 2017
Outstanding Performances By Galway Showjumper at Mullingar Two Star Event
June 3, 2017
Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park
June 3, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 6, 2017
Galway Muslim community terrified after attack on city mosque
June 6, 2017
Discovery of Inverin man’s body in Salthill not thought to be suspicious

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline