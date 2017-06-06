Galway Community Games Results

On Sunday 4th June Galway Community Games hosted the 2017 County Athletic Finals in Ballinderreen.
Over 1,000 young athletes from all 33 Areas in Galway City and County competed in 53 different disciplines.
The day started at 10.00 am with the Opening Parade of Athletes, reading of the Community Games Pledge in English, by Ella Raftery, Corofin, in Irish by Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn and the lighting of the Bowl of Light, by Thea Power, Barna Furbo
The singing of the National Anthem was by Feargal Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn.
On the Reviewing stand were Chairman of Galway County Council, Michael Connolly who officially opened the Games, Sean Canney TD, and his wife Geraldine, Brendan Loughnane, Aldi Representative (Aldi being the National Community Games Sponsor) and John Byrne, CEO National Community Games.
Moylough/Mountbellew won the best turned out Area in the Parade, Ballinderreen came second and Galway City East got 3rd place.
By 5.00pm all competition were finished and the gold medal winners in all events will now go on to represent Galway the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown on the weekend of the 18th to 20th August,
On Bank holiday Monday, the Finals of the Duathlon and Talent competitions took place, See results below,
Here are the Results from Galway Community Games County Athletics, Cycling, Duathlon and Talent Finals 2017
Girls U/8 60M Final
1st Michelle Nwadi – Galway City East
2nd Lisa Marie Huban – Kinvara
3rd Grace Duggan – Annaghdown
Boys U/8 60M Final
1st Patrick Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Alan Corcoran – D.R.A
3rd Alan Hallinan – Craughwell
Girls U/8 80M Final
1st Anna McGaugh – Annaghdown
2nd Aoife Bergin – Ballinasloe
3rd Rachel Ward – Claregalway / Lackagh
Boys U/8 80M Final
1st Tom Henry – Tuam
2nd Oisin Gavin – Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Lucas Slattery – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
Girls U/10 100M Final
1st Rose Okoro – D.R.A
2nd Sophie Darcy – Moycullen
3rd Holly Mulvey – Athenry
Boys U/10 100M Final
1st Chimezes Kearney – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly
2nd Rory Dixon – Knocknacarra
3rd Sean Nnadi – Galway City East
Girls U/10 200M Final
1st Orlaith Mannion – Ballinderreen
2nd Caoimhe Fahey – Kilbeacanty
3rd Niamh Mannion – Galway City East
Boys U/10 200M Final
1st Dara Costello – Milltown / Kilbannon / Kilconly
2nd Caleb Ike – D.R.A
3rd Zach Lawless – Bullaun / New Inn
Girls U/10 60M Hurdles Final
1st Aodbha Kilcar – Woodford
2nd Hazel Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn
3rd Aoife Murray – Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/10 60M Hurdles Final
1st Stephen Greaney – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Sean Hoade – Oranmore / Maree
3rd Pierce Mangan – Athenry
Girls U/12 100M Final
1st Eghosa Ekoha – D.R.A
2nd Caoimhe Farrell – Woodford
3rd Margaret Nnadi – Galway City East
Boys U/12 100M Final
1st Dara Fahy – Bullaun / New Inn
2nd Christian Ogbemudia – D.R.A
3rd Killian Trayers – Claregalway / Lackagh
Girls U/12 600M Final
1st Aoibhe Joyce – Salthill / Claddagh
2nd Kayla Madden – Athenry
3rd Isabella Burke – Galway City East
Boys U/12 600M Final
1st Cian McNelis – Athenry
2nd Conor Murphy – Ballinderreen
3rd Senan Tracey – Athenry
Girls U/14 100M Final
1st Aisosa Ekoma – D.R.A
2nd Ava McKeon – Ballinalsoe
3rd Isabelle Moynihan – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline
Boys U/14 100M Final
1st David Mannion – Ballinderreen
2nd Calum Healy – Athenry
3rd Calum Lionel – Ballinalsoe
Girls U/14 800M Final
1st Emma Moore – Athenry
2nd Leana Nic Dhonncha – Galway City East
3rd Roisin Geaney – Kinvara
Boys U/14 800M Final
1st Micheal Leahy – Ballindereen
2nd Shane Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe
3rd Conor Hurley – Ballinasloe
Girls U/14 80M Hurdles
1st Aoibhinn Farrell – Woodford
2nd Aoife Waldron – Salthill / Claddagh
3rd Isabel Claffey – Annaghdown
Boys U/14 80M Hurdles
1st Conor Hoade – Oranmore/ Maree
2nd Robert Urquhart – Craughwell
3rd Fergus Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn
Girls U/16 100M Finals
1st Alisha Larkin – Woodford
2nd Blaithnid Kelly – Annaghdown
3rd Chloe Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/16 100M Final
1st Tom Fitzpatrick – Ballinasloe
2nd Eli Sheedy – Ballinderreen
3rd Robbie Olusola – D.R.A
Girls U/16 200M Final
1st Aoibhe Deeley – Bullaun / New Inn
2nd Sinead Duggan – Claregalway / Lackagh
3rd Miriam Greene – Claregalway / Lackagh
Boys U/16 200M Final
1st Jonathan McGrath – Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Ronan Maher – Bullaun / New Inn
Girls U/16 1500M Final
1st Caoimhe Kelleher – Ballinderreen
2nd Joanna Healy – Galway City North
Boys U/16 1500M Final
1st Finbar McFadden – Craughwell
2nd Kyle Moorhead – Craughwell
3rd Ruairi Collins – Athenry
Mixed U/10 Relay Final
1st Bullaun / New Inn
2nd Ballinderreen
3rd Ardrahan
Girls U/12 Relay Final
1st Ballinasloe
2nd Kinvara
3rd Claregalway / Lackagh
Boys U/12 Relay Final
1st Doughiska / R / A
2nd Moylough / Mountbellew
3rd Claregalway / Lackagh
Mixed U/13 Relay Final
1st Craughwell
2nd Kinvara
3rd Salthill / Claddagh
Girls U/14 Relay Final
1st Claregalway / Lackagh
2nd Ballinderreen
3rd Ardrahan
Boys U/14 Relay Final
1st Ballinasloe
2nd Ballinderreen
3rd Bullaun / New Inn
Mixed U/15 Relay Final
1st Bullaun / New Inn
2nd Craughwell
3rd Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/16 Relay Final
1st Ballinasloe
Cycling Results
Girls U/12 Final
1st Ruth Mannion – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Ciara Crossnan – Kinvara
3rd Kerri Lyons – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
Boys U/12 Final
1st Darragh Higgins – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Patrick Conneally – Inis Mor
3rd Ali Herviaux – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
Boys U/14 Final
1st Adam Tierney – Oughterard
2nd Cathal Mongan – Kinvara
3rd Oisin Colleran – Moylough / Mountbellew
Field Events Results
Girls U/14 Javelin Final
1st Rebecca Lynch – Craughwell
Boys U/14 Javelin Final
1st Padraig Pearl – Kinvara
Girls U/12 Ball Throw Final
1st Clodagh Killeen – Ballinasloe
2nd Siofra Lenihan – Claregalway / Lackagh
3rd Sarah Finn – Ballinderreen
Boys U/12 Ball Throw Finals
1st Ciaran Mulhern – Moylough / Mountbellew
2nd Olan Kelly – Annaghdown
3rd Liam Shaw – Athenry
Girls U/14 Long Puck Final
1st Alisha Quinn – Ardrahan
2nd Tara Scully – Ardrahan
3rd Niamh Spellman – Carrabane
Boys U/12 Long Puck Final
1st Sean Walsh – Moycullen
2nd Oisin Fahy – Claregalway / Lackagh
3rd Gearoid King – Galway City North
Girls U/14 Shot Putt Final
1st Ella Rafferty – Corofin / Belclare / Skyline
2nd Róisín Lardner – Annaghdown
3rd Isobel Griffin – Moylough / Mountbellew
Boys U/14 Shot Putt Final
1st Jack Connolly – Newbridge / Ballygar / Toghergar
2nd Shane Cassidy – Ballinderreen
3rd Dara Ryan – Dunmore / Garrafrauns / Kiltevna
Girls U/14 Long Jump Final
1st Ava Finn – Craughwell
2nd Roisin Dalton – Ballinderreen
3rd Jade Moorehead – Craughwell
Boys U/14 Long Jump Final
1st Stephen Mannion – Ballinderreen
2nd Ryan Tierney – Moycullen
3rd Adam Magee – Moycullen
Girls U/16 Discus Final
1st Chloe Casey – Bullaun New Inn
Boys U/16 Discus Final
1st Steven Coughlan – Woodford
2nd James Furey – Craughwell
Talent Results
Group Singing U/16
1st Bullaun New Inn
Team
Abbie Curley, Mollie Daly, Aisling Dillon, Amy Hawkins, Kiara Kenny
Group Music U/16
1st, Bullaun/New Inn
Team, Christopher Byrnes, Keegan Connaire, Leob Connaire, Moya Connaire, Robert Connaire, Thomas Stratford
2nd, Inis Mor
Team, Amy Faherty, Ella Faherty, Joey Faherty
Group Disco Dance U/12
1st, Galway City East
Team, Isabelle Burke, Lily Ellen, Fagan, Catriona McHugh, Ruby Moore, Kate O’Grady, Tegan Redmond
Group Disco Dance U/16
1st, Galway City East
Team, Luan Beatriz, Paula Crissan, Ayomide Obisesan
Solo Singing U/12,
1st, Niamh Glennon, Athenry
2nd, Aisling Curry, Bullaun/New Inn
3rd, Eanna Maloney, Bullaun/New Inn
Solo Singing U/16
1st, Aimee Carty, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar
2nd, Moya Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn
Solo Music U/12
1st, Keegan Connaire, Bullaun/New Inn
2nd, Christopher Byrnes Bullaun/New Inn
Solo Music U/16
1st, Hazel Stratford, Bullaun/New inn
2nd, Oisin Dilger, Athenry
Duathlon U/15
1st, Ralf Bodamer, Athenry
2nd, Luke Burke, Athenry
3rd, Geordan Mangan, Athenry
Next Sunday the County Finals of the Hurling , Gaelic Football and Camogie take place in Ballinderreen, In order to facilitate anyone wishing to go Pearse Stadium for the Big Match, We are having the U.10 Gaelic Football between Oranmore Maree and Moycullen at 10.00am, The U/12 Girls Gaelic between Barna Furbo and Oughterard takes place at 10.00am. At 11.30 the Hurling Final Clarinbridge V Athenry, and The U/14 Girls Gaelic Take place Barna Furbo V Oughterard while at 12.30 the Camogie Final, Athenry V Bullaun/New Inn will be played. A great day of Sport to look forward to.