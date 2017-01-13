15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Walsh Cup Winter Wonderland in Ballinalose

Galway Come From Behind To Defeat NUI Galway In Ballinasloe

By Sport GBFM
January 13, 2017

Time posted: 11:08 am

Galway 1-20 NUIG 0-13

Galway came from behind to see off NUIG in a local Walsh Cup encounter at Duggan Park last night.

Niall Canavan Reports:

 

Galway travel to Rathdowney to face Laois for their third round tie on Sunday week. A win for the Tribesmen over the O’Moore County will see them top Group 1 and progress to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, NUIG (who lost to Laois in the first round) will finish out their Walsh Cup campaign against fellow Fitzgibbon Cup hopefuls DIT in Abbottstown next Friday evening.

Galway – J Skehill; J Grealish, R Burke, M Donoghue; S Loftus (0-1), B Flaherty, A Harte; M Keating, D Nevin (0-9, 6f); P Brehony, J Cooney, D Glennon (0-3); S McInerney (1-3), J Flynn (0-1), T Monaghan (0-1). Subs: J Holland for J Grealish, M Dolphin for R Burke, E Niland (0-1) for J Cooney, J Coyne (0-1) for P Brehony, C Salmon for D Glennon, C Connor for M Donoghue.

NUIG – C Tuohy; C Cosgrave, B Fitzpatrick, G Fennelly; M Connelly, C Cleary (0-3f), G Forde; I Fox, O Donnellan; S Barrett, S Hynes, A Helebert (0-1); J Fox (0-2), G Loughnane (0-1), G Hennelly (0-5, 4f). Subs: C Ryan (0-1) for I Fox, C O’Halloran for S Hynes, J Cummins for C Cosgrave, S Moloney for S Barrett, C Smyth for G Forde.

