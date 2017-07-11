Galway college students call for support to oppose student loans

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The students’ unions at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and NUI Galway are calling on senators to support a Labour party motion rejecting the implementation of a student loan scheme.

The Cassels report published last year found that there’s a funding gap of 5-point-5 billion euro over the next 15 years in third level education.

It made a number of recommendations including a deferred payment scheme for students.

GMIT Students’ Union says the move towards a loan scheme would encourage emigration and are calling on senators to support the Labour party motion.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the loan scheme simply won’t work.