Over the Line

Galway college students call for support to oppose student loans

By GBFM News
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The students’ unions at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and NUI Galway are calling on senators to support a Labour party motion rejecting the implementation of a student loan scheme.

The Cassels report published last year found that there’s a funding gap of 5-point-5 billion euro over the next 15 years in third level education.

It made a number of recommendations including a deferred payment scheme for students.

GMIT Students’ Union says the move towards a loan scheme would encourage emigration and are calling on senators to support the Labour party motion.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the loan scheme simply won’t work.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
July 11, 2017
July 11, 2017
July 11, 2017
