Galway clubs in All Ireland Féile Hurling and Camogie finals action this weekend

By Sport GBFM
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:30 am

Four Galway hurling clubs are heading off to Kilkenny for the Féile weekend. Craughwell, Ardrahan, Annaghdown and Mountbellew Moylough will all be vying for honours in their respective divisions, while Davitts and Salthill Knocknacarra camogie teams are heading to Wexford for their All Ireland Féile competition. Coilin Duffy reports:

 

Boys Division 1 Group A: Craughwell, Dicksboro, James Stephens, Droichead Abhann Ui gCearnaigh

Boys Division 3 Group C: Ardrahan, Erins Own, Eire Óg Inis, Graignamanagh

Boys Division 6 Group D: Annaghdown, Caiseal Gaels, Emeralds, Lisdowney

Boys Division 11 Group C: Mountbellew Moylough, Blacks and Whites, Slieverue, Park Rathaniska-Timahoe

Camogie Div 1 Group A: Davitts, Bunclody, Monaleen, Kilrush

Camogie Div 3 Group C: Salthill Knocknacarra, Buffers Alley, St Brigids Blackwater, Naomh Uinsionn

 

Feile na nGael Division 1 Group A fixtures:

FRIDAY: Round 1 – 5pm in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Craughwell v James Stephens
                 Round 2 – 6pm in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Craughwell v Droichead Abhann Ui gCearnaigh
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 11.15am in Palmerstown: Craughwell v Dicksboro
(Top 2 in the group will play the Cup quarter final at 4pm in Thomastown)
Feile na nGael Division 3 Group  C fixtures:
FRIDAY: Round 1 – 5pm in Canon Kearns Park: Ardrahan v Erins Own
                 Round 2 – 6pm in Canon Kearns Park: Ardrahan v Éire Og Inis
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 11.15am in Dr Tierney Park: Ardrahan v Graignamanagh
(Top 2 will play the Cup quarter final at 3.45pm in Ferns Centre of Excellence)
Feile na nGael Division 6 Group D fixtures:
FRIDAY: Round 1 – 5pm in Urlingford: Annaghdown v Emeralds
                 Round 2 – 6.15pm in Urlingford: Annaghdown v Caiseal Gaels
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 10.30am in Lisdowney: Annaghdown v Lisdowney
(Top 2 in the group will play the Cup quarter final at 4.30pm in Carlow Training Centre)
Feile na nGael Division 11 Group C fixtures:
FRIDAY: Round 1 – 4.45pm in Tom Walsh Park, Skeoghvosteen: Mountbellew Moylough v Slieverue
                 Round 2 – 6.15pm in Tom Walsh Park, Skeoghvosteen: Mountbellew Moylough v Park Rathaniska-Timahoe
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 11am in Tom Walsh Park, Skeoghvosteen: Mountbellew Moylough v Blacks and Whites
(Top 2 in the group will play the Cup quarter final at 5.15pm in Tinryland)
Feile Camogie Division 1 Group A fixtures:
FRIDAY: Round 1 – 5.30pm in Bunclody: Davitts v Bunclody
                 Round 2 – 6.15pm in Bunclody: Davitts v Monaleen
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 11.15am in Ballyroebuck: Davitts v Kilrush
(Top 2 in the group will play the Cup quarter final at 4.15pm in Bunclody)
Feile Camogie Division 3 Group C fixtures:
FRIDAY: Round 1 – 5.30pm in Monamolin: Salthill Knocknacarra v St Brigids Blackwater
                 Round 2 – 6.15pm in Monamolin: Salthill Knocknacarra v Naomh Uinsionn
SATURDAY: Round 3 – 11.15am in Monamolin: Salthill Knocknacarra v Buffers Alley
(Top 2 in the group will play the Cup quarter final at 5.15pm in Myshall)

