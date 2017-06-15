Galway clubs in All Ireland Féile Hurling and Camogie finals action this weekend

Four Galway hurling clubs are heading off to Kilkenny for the Féile weekend. Craughwell, Ardrahan, Annaghdown and Mountbellew Moylough will all be vying for honours in their respective divisions, while Davitts and Salthill Knocknacarra camogie teams are heading to Wexford for their All Ireland Féile competition. Coilin Duffy reports:
Boys Division 1 Group A: Craughwell, Dicksboro, James Stephens, Droichead Abhann Ui gCearnaigh
Boys Division 3 Group C: Ardrahan, Erins Own, Eire Óg Inis, Graignamanagh
Boys Division 6 Group D: Annaghdown, Caiseal Gaels, Emeralds, Lisdowney
Boys Division 11 Group C: Mountbellew Moylough, Blacks and Whites, Slieverue, Park Rathaniska-Timahoe
Camogie Div 1 Group A: Davitts, Bunclody, Monaleen, Kilrush
Camogie Div 3 Group C: Salthill Knocknacarra, Buffers Alley, St Brigids Blackwater, Naomh Uinsionn
Feile na nGael Division 1 Group A fixtures: