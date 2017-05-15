Galway clubs gets chance to play at Aviva Stadium for Mini Rugby Festival

Galway clubs Ballinasloe RFC, Portumna RFC and Oughterard RFC will get the opportunity to play at the Aviva Stadium on the 20th May as part of the Aviva National Mini Rugby Festival.

They were selected to play at the home of Irish rugby and will be sending sides to the event, which will see both boys under 10 and under 12 girls teams take part. The National Festival is being held in the home of Irish Rugby, the Aviva Stadium, for the fourth time thanks to Aviva’s sponsorship of Mini Rugby.

The 20 clubs from all over the country will be playing against each other in a non-competitive and fun environment. This gives the players the chance to develop their skills on a pitch that has been graced by some of the world’s greatest rugby players in the past 12 months.

Ireland and Leinster star Mike Ross and Irish women’s international Jenny Murphy will be there on the day to give tips and advice to all the players and coaches in attendance. Each of the competitors on the day will receive a certificate of participation signed by Irish Internationals Jamie Heaslip, Rory Best and Robbie Henshaw.

Mark Russell, Aviva Sponsorship Manager, said; “Generally it’s the big International matches that grab the limelight at the Stadium, but every so often we get to put on something like the Aviva Mini Rugby Festival. It’s gives every player on the day that big match feeling, to experience what it is like to run onto the pitch and play where all their heroes have played. We are delighted to welcome all teams and their family and friends to the Stadium on the 20th for a day they will never forget.”

Eoin Horgan, IRFU Age Grade Manager, said; “There has been great excitement since the participating teams were drawn in February. The National Festival at the Aviva Stadium is the culmination of all the Aviva Mini Rugby activity across the island, in particular the provincial festivals held in Ballyclare RFC, Ballina RFC, County Carlow FC and UL Bohemians RFC in October. Mini Rugby is Ireland’s largest participation section of rugby and a vital platform to launch what is hoped will be a player’s long association with the sport.”

To see the Aviva Mini Rugby Heroes of Tomorrow video click – http://bit.ly/AvivaMiniHeroes

For more information on the Aviva Mini Rugby National Festival then log on to www.aviva.ie/avivaminis