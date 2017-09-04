Galway clubs dominate Connacht Ladies Golf Finals

It was a brilliant weekend for the Lady Golfers in Mountbellew as they landed 3 Connacht titles at the weekend in the AIG Provincial finals in Ballinrobe. Mountbellew claimed the Intermediate Cup with a nail-biting 3-2 win over Gort, and they won the Intermediate and Minor Cups with dominant displays against Carrick on Shannon and Ballyhaunis. Athenry proved too strong for Ballina when winning the prestigious Junior Cup, capping a great week for the club in which their U18 Boys won the All Ireland Fred Daly Trophy, while Portumna Ladies (pictured above) beat near neighbours Ballinasloe in the Junior Foursomes decider.

Ladies Golf District Finals Results Round-Up

AIG Ladies Junior Cup

Connacht— Ballina 1 Athenry 4

Frances Burke (10) lost to Marie Carr (9) 4&3

Annabel Greham (12) halved with Nicola Nally (10)

Dolores Tuohy (16) lost to Pat Jacobsen (12) 4&3

Mary Doherty (16) lost to Nicola Burke 2&1

Elaine Smith (17) halved with Teresa Coen (14)

AIG Ladies Intermediate Cup

Connacht — Mountbellew 3 Gort 2

Margaret Harkin (16) lost to Josie Collins (16) 3&1

Connie O’Brien (18) beat Ruth Naughton (18) 4&3

Mary Hyland (19) lost Ann Jordan (18) 2up

Caroline Delaney (21) beat Josie Cummins (21) 3&1

Mary Cunningham (21) beat Maureen Brennan (21) 3&1

AIG Ladies Minor Cup

Connacht — Mountbellew 4 Carrick-On-Shannon 1

Katheen Raftery (23) beat Kathleen Loftus (23) 3&1

Geraldine Coyne (23) beat Dolores Mulvey (24) 5&3

Katie Coleman (23) beat Mary Molloy (26) 7&6

Patricia Burke (24) halved with Renee Dolan (27)

Rose Devaney (25) halved with Anna Smith (27)

AIG Ladies Challenge Cup

Connacht — Ballyhaunis 1 Mountbellew 4

Aine Whelan (28) lost to Mary Ryan (28) 2&1

Josie Folliard (29) lost to Bridie Jones (30) 2&1

Ita Fahey (30) halved with Sheila Costello (30) called-in

Maria Coyne (30) lost to Emma Morrow (31) 4&2

Calire Lannon (30) halved with Bernadette Jordan (33) called-in

AIG Ladies Junior Foursomes

Connacht — Portumna 2 ½ Ballinasloe ½

Mary Kelly (16) & Brid Kelly (20) halved with Jackie Cunningham (17) & Maureen Dolphin (18)

Carmel Cunningham (16) & Bernie Kilmartin (21) beat Aideen Bergin (16) & Rita Staunton (21) 4&2

Mary McElroy (19) & Mary Madden (22) beat Teresa Coughlan (15) & Lena Donohue (24) 3&2