Galway Senior & Intermediate CLUB ALL STARS Hurling Teams of the Year 2016 will be presented in McCarthy’s Kilbeacanty on this Friday Jan 20th, 2017. The Minor, U21 and Niall Donoghue Senior Players of the Year will also be announced as will the Josie Gallagher Award. The referees who refereed County Finals will also receive presentations. Start Time is 7.30pm.

