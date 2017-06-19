15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Club football championship latest

By Sport GBFM
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 11:38 am

The draws for the next round of the Galway senior and Intermediate football championships next week are certain to produce some high stakes pairings as 10 teams will battle it out to see if they advance to the knock-out stages or drop into the relegation battle. Already 5 teams are guaranteed their place in the SFC preliminary quarter final draw: Corofin, Tuam Stars, Annaghdown, Monivea Abbey and Caherlistrane have won both their championship games to date, while An Cheathru Rua, Killererin, Barna, Caltra and Cortoon Shamrocks will be joined in the relegation dogfight by the the 5 losers of the round 3 qualifiers.

Senior Football Championship Round 3 Qualifier teams x 10:

Milltown, Salthill Knocknacarra, Mountbellew Moylough, Killannin, Kilconly, St Michaels, Leitir Mór, Moycullen, St James, Micheal Breathnach

 

In the Intermediate football Championship, there are 4 teams through to the quarter finals: Claregalway, Oileain Arainn, Oranmore Maree and Headford and they will be joined by the winners of the 4 qualifier games to be drawn next week. The 4 teams who have lost both their championship games to date and go into the relegation semi finals are: Ballinasloe, Clifden, Carna Cashel and Athenry.

Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 Qualifier teams x 8:

Menlough, Dunmore MacHales, Williamstown, An Spideal, Oughterard, Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin Clonberne, St Brendans

Sport
Galway GAA Club Results

