15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Corofin v Cortoon

Galway Club Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
May 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:00 am

The Senior and Intermediate club football championships start in Galway next week. The fixtures are as follows:

Senior Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures

Thursday, May 11th:

St Michaels v Leitir Mór 7.45pm Pearse Stadium

 

Saturday, May 13th:

Annaghdown v Killererin 5.15pm Tuam Stadium;

Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua 7.15pm Pearse Stadium

 

Sunday, May 14th:

Killannin V Tuam Stars 2pm Pearse Stadium;

Caherlistrane V Barna 2.15pm Corofin;

Caltra V St. James’ 3pm Kenny Park;

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown 3.45pm Tuam Stadium;

Moycullen V Michéal Breathnach 3.45pm Pearse Stadium;

Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 4.45pm Kenny Park;

Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 5.30pm Tuam Stadium

 

Intermediate Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures

Saturday, May 13th:

Williamstown v Menlough 3.30pm Tuam Stadium;

Claregalway v Oughterard 5.30pm Pearse Stadium;

Ballinasloe v Headford 7.15pm Tuam Stadium

 

Sunday, May 14th:

St Brendans v An Spideal 12.30pm Corofin;

Oileain Arainn v Clifden 1pm Rosmuc;

Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne 2pm Tuam Stadium;

Athenry v Glenamaddy 3pm Mountbellew;

Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree 3pm Oughterard

print
Sport
Man assaulted in city centre transferred to Beaumont hospital
Connacht Juniors
May 5, 2017
Connacht Junior Rugby team v Ulster named
SPAR 5's
May 4, 2017
Success for Galway Schools in Spar’s 5’s Connacht Finals
imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-b9QXx8ksv4Ol
May 4, 2017
Wins for Galway McDonagh and Galway Tribesmen in Celtic Challenge

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

gbfm-news-ambulance
May 5, 2017
Man assaulted in city centre transferred to Beaumont hospital
Michael Fitzmaurice
May 5, 2017
HSE urged to take responsibility for problems with Galway mental health services

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline