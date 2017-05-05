Galway Club Football Championship Fixtures

The Senior and Intermediate club football championships start in Galway next week. The fixtures are as follows:

Senior Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures

Thursday, May 11th:

St Michaels v Leitir Mór 7.45pm Pearse Stadium

Saturday, May 13th:

Annaghdown v Killererin 5.15pm Tuam Stadium;

Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua 7.15pm Pearse Stadium

Sunday, May 14th:

Killannin V Tuam Stars 2pm Pearse Stadium;

Caherlistrane V Barna 2.15pm Corofin;

Caltra V St. James’ 3pm Kenny Park;

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown 3.45pm Tuam Stadium;

Moycullen V Michéal Breathnach 3.45pm Pearse Stadium;

Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 4.45pm Kenny Park;

Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 5.30pm Tuam Stadium

Intermediate Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures

Saturday, May 13th:

Williamstown v Menlough 3.30pm Tuam Stadium;

Claregalway v Oughterard 5.30pm Pearse Stadium;

Ballinasloe v Headford 7.15pm Tuam Stadium

Sunday, May 14th:

St Brendans v An Spideal 12.30pm Corofin;

Oileain Arainn v Clifden 1pm Rosmuc;

Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne 2pm Tuam Stadium;

Athenry v Glenamaddy 3pm Mountbellew;

Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree 3pm Oughterard