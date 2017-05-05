Galway Club Football Championship Fixtures

The Senior and Intermediate club football championships start in Galway next week. The fixtures are as follows:
Senior Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures
Thursday, May 11th:
St Michaels v Leitir Mór 7.45pm Pearse Stadium
Saturday, May 13th:
Annaghdown v Killererin 5.15pm Tuam Stadium;
Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua 7.15pm Pearse Stadium
Sunday, May 14th:
Killannin V Tuam Stars 2pm Pearse Stadium;
Caherlistrane V Barna 2.15pm Corofin;
Caltra V St. James’ 3pm Kenny Park;
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown 3.45pm Tuam Stadium;
Moycullen V Michéal Breathnach 3.45pm Pearse Stadium;
Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 4.45pm Kenny Park;
Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 5.30pm Tuam Stadium
Intermediate Football Championship 1st Round Fixtures
Saturday, May 13th:
Williamstown v Menlough 3.30pm Tuam Stadium;
Claregalway v Oughterard 5.30pm Pearse Stadium;
Ballinasloe v Headford 7.15pm Tuam Stadium
Sunday, May 14th:
St Brendans v An Spideal 12.30pm Corofin;
Oileain Arainn v Clifden 1pm Rosmuc;
Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne 2pm Tuam Stadium;
Athenry v Glenamaddy 3pm Mountbellew;
Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree 3pm Oughterard