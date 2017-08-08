Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway Next Saturday

Saturday evening next, 12th August, will see the 32nd running of the famous Galway Clinic sponsored Streets of Galway 8km, organized by Galway City Harriers. The prestigious race will have another full house of over 3,000 runners on race day. There are many top club runners from around the country entered, visitors from virtually every county in Ireland and many visitors from the UK and Europe, as well as many familiar faces on the Galway running scene, and locals who take on the 8km challenge each year.

Once again, this year a stellar field of Ireland’s top athletes has been assembled. The men’s race will feature many internationals, including Irish cross-country team members Aaron Hanlon of Clonliffe, Keith Fallon of GCH and the hugely talented Hugh Armstrong of Ballina AC, a likely winner. Freddy Keron Sittuk of Raheny, Alan O’Shea of Bantry AC, and US scholarship athlete Damien O’Boyle of Craughwell AC will also be fighting for a podium position.

In the Ladies, last year’s winner Siobhan O’Doherty of Borrisokane AC is hotly tipped, but will face stiff competition from Caroline Crowley of Crusaders AC and local favourites Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC and marathon runner Nicola Duncan of GCH. An interesting entrant is Irish U23 International, middle distance runner Alanna Lally of UCD and GCH .

The Streets has always been a race for all, and is now well renowned as a major event on the busy city summer festival calendar, and GCH have once again pulled out all the stops, with a team of 300 plus volunteers putting on one of the best races on the Irish running calendar.

Limited entries remain open on Active.com, and the race registration and t shirt pick up is at the Claddagh Hall, South Park between 2 -8pm on Friday 11th August and 9am-4pm on Saturday 12th August. The race start is at 7pm sharp at GTI on Fr Burke Road and athletes are asked to assemble from 6.15 pm, to follow marshal’s instructions, and to be aware of residents nearby. Motorists will expect short delays on the evening from 7-8pm, and the Galway public are asked to come out and support athletes, family and friends running the 8km loop, which takes runners through the City Centre and Salthill, including Fr Griffin Road, Eyre Square, Cathedral, University Road, St Mary’s Road, Devon Park, Dr Mannix Road, Rockbarton, Seapoint, The Prom, and Grattan Road areas of the city, en route to a very fast finish at South Park.

GCH, the organisers of the ‘Streets’ are delighted to have the Galway Clinic as the Streets of Galway 8k race sponsor- The Galway Clinic, is a Galway institution and is a major health provider and employer for the city and county, The Clinic aims to improve the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities it serves, and to promote health and wellbeing across society