15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Galway Clinic given more time to complete expansion

By GBFM News
June 1, 2017

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Clinic has been granted more time to build a new five-storey wing at the private hospital.

The Doughiska development was initially granted planning permission in 2012, but works did not commence since and now an extension of planning permission has been granted.

The new wing at The Galway Clinic would provide in-patient accommodation for 79 patients.

There would also be a new Intensive Care Unit at the ground floor.

The clinic pointed out in its application for an extension of planning permission that it hadn’t been possible to undertake construction since 2012 due to economic considerations.

The city council has decided to approve an extension of planning permission for the expansion of the Galway Clinic.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday June 1st 2017
June 1, 2017
Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards
June 1, 2017
Galway County Show cancelled
June 1, 2017
State appoints forensic expert to consider possible exhumations at Tuam mother and baby home site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 1, 2017
Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week
May 31, 2017
Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon hailed a huge success
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK