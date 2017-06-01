Galway Clinic given more time to complete expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Clinic has been granted more time to build a new five-storey wing at the private hospital.

The Doughiska development was initially granted planning permission in 2012, but works did not commence since and now an extension of planning permission has been granted.

The new wing at The Galway Clinic would provide in-patient accommodation for 79 patients.

There would also be a new Intensive Care Unit at the ground floor.

The clinic pointed out in its application for an extension of planning permission that it hadn’t been possible to undertake construction since 2012 due to economic considerations.

The city council has decided to approve an extension of planning permission for the expansion of the Galway Clinic.