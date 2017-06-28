Galway Clinic consultant defends position before High Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A consultant surgeon at Galway Clinic has denied suggestions made before the High Court that he represents a risk to patient safety.

Professor William P Joyce, a consultant colorectal and vascular surgeon, initiated proceedings against Galway Clinic Doughiska Ltd after it informed him on February 28th last that his practising privileges were being terminated with effect from three months of that date.

According to the Irish Times, Professor William P Joyce wants the High Court to continue a temporary injunction obtained earlier this year restraining the clinic from withdrawing his admission and operating privileges at the facility until the dispute has been finally determined by the court.

Opposing the application to extend the injunction, the clinic says it withdrew the privileges over patient safety concerns following an incident on July 26th last when Prof Joyce was conducting surgical procedures at the clinic.

Arising out of that incident, an investigation was launched.

The doctor rejects the review’s findings.

Eugene Gleeson SC, acting for ProfessorJoyce, said the review was “utterly flawed” and deficient on several grounds.

He stated Professor Joyce in no way represents a risk to patient safety.

Mark Connaughton SC, acting for the clinic, argued there was a patient safety issue because of the breakdown in the working relationship between Professor Joyce and the clinic.

The clinic rejects all claims the processes it engaged in before it was decided to terminate his practising privileges were flawed, counsel said.

The hearing continues today before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy.