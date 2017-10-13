15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway city has second highest number of Irish Travellers

By GBFM News
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and its suburbs has the second largest population of Irish Travellers in the country according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

Dublin city and suburbs has the highest number with more than 5 thousand, followed by Galway city with just over 15 hundred.

This is followed by Cork city and then Tuam with the 4th highest number of Travellers with a figure of over 700.

Ballinasloe comes 9th on the list for its population of Irish Travellers.

Meanwhile, the most dominant religion in the country is still catholicism with 3.7 million people declaring themselves as catholic, a drop of more than 3 per cent since 2011.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
