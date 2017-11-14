Galway city rents rise by almost 10 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House rents in the city are up almost 10 per cent since last year.

According to the latest report from property website daft.ie, the average rent in Galway in the third quarter of this year is 1 thousand and 57 euro.

In the county, rental prices are up more than 14 per cent since last year, with the average rent being 751 euro.

The average rent for a double room in the city is 476 euro and is slightly less in the suburbs.

Nationally, rents across the country have soared to a new all-time high of 12-hundred euro per month.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons says attempts by the government to curb rents – don’t seem to be working.