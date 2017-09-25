15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway City Partnership forecasts 125 start-ups this year

By GBFM News
September 25, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Partnership is expecting to help 125 people become self-employed this year through its Start Your Own Business course.

According to Enterprise Project Officer at Galway City Partnership Peter Hynes they have already helped 106 people start a business this year.

The four day course covers all the basics of opening a business such as creating a business plan and performing market research – as well as help with individual projects.

Regional MEP Luke Flanagan will present graduates of the course with a certificate at a ceremony on Friday. (29/9)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cost of average semi-detached home in the county rises by more than 5%
September 25, 2017
Cost of average semi-detached home in the county rises by more than 5%
September 24, 2017
€1 million in funding for group water and sewerage schemes in Galway
September 24, 2017
Contract awarded for €12m upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 22, 2017
Schools Triathlon Programme Launched – Sport Linked To Improved Exam Results
September 22, 2017
AIG CUPS & SHIELDS RESULTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK