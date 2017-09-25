Galway City Partnership forecasts 125 start-ups this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Partnership is expecting to help 125 people become self-employed this year through its Start Your Own Business course.

According to Enterprise Project Officer at Galway City Partnership Peter Hynes they have already helped 106 people start a business this year.

The four day course covers all the basics of opening a business such as creating a business plan and performing market research – as well as help with individual projects.

Regional MEP Luke Flanagan will present graduates of the course with a certificate at a ceremony on Friday. (29/9)