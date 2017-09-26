15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway City Karting currently recruiting a part-time track marshal

By Damian Burke
September 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:41 am

Galway City Karting are seeking to recruit a part-time track marshal to work evenings and weekends with immediate
start.  Must be over 18 years of age, be able to speak in front of large groups and give safety briefings.
Organisation and time management skills essential as the applicant needs to work on their own initiative.  Forward CV
to [email protected] or visit www.galwaycitykarting.ie/track-marshal-wanted.

