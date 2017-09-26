Galway City Karting currently recruiting a part-time track marshal

Galway City Karting are seeking to recruit a part-time track marshal to work evenings and weekends with immediate

start. Must be over 18 years of age, be able to speak in front of large groups and give safety briefings.

Organisation and time management skills essential as the applicant needs to work on their own initiative. Forward CV

to [email protected] or visit www.galwaycitykarting.ie/track-marshal-wanted.

print