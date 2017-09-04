Galway city improves litter status in latest IBAL survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has regained its ‘clean’ status in the latest litter report by business group, Irish Business Against Litter.

It’s now ranked 26th in the list of 40 towns and cities which were surveyed by IBAL.

Ballybane also achieved ‘clean’ status improving on last year’s result which had described it as ‘moderately littered’.

An Taisce says it’s critically important for a tourist centre such as Galway to be litter free.

All approach roads to the city were top ranking and the relatively new ‘Way of the Castles’ network linking 7 castles on the east of the city with historical mansions and castles in the north, got a Grade A.

Other top ranking sites include IDA Business Park, Galway City Museum, Galway train station and Eyre Square.

The most heavily littered site in the IBAL survey was the derelict site at the Warwick Hotel in Salthill.