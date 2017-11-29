Galway City Council Sports Club Grants Scheme 2017 Allocations

Galway City Council is delighted to announce this year’s allocation of Sports Club Grants Scheme.

In all €120,000 was allocated to 43 different clubs with twenty-five (25) clubs receiving the maximum grant amount of €3,500. A wide range of sports is represented from mainstream to minority sports. The funding allocated to the successful clubs will go towards the costs of equipment, coaching, travel as well as a significant level going towards up-skilling volunteers.

Galway City Council has a very strong record of supporting sport and physical activity in the city. This grants scheme assists the good work being delivered on the ground by the many dedicated volunteers across all sports.

We would like to thank Galway Sports Partnership for administering the grant on our behalf.

Corrib Water Polo Club €3,500

13th Galway Renmore Scout Group €3,500

14th St. Patrick’s Scout Group €3,500

1st Galway Scout Group St. Joseph’s €3,500

24th Galway Sea Scouts €3,500

Aras Badminton Club €600

Castlegar Athletics Club €3,500

Castlegar GAA Club €1,800

Corrib Rangers FC €3,500

Cumann Suil Cois Coiribe €700

East United F.C. €1,000

Fr. Griffins/Éire ÓG €3,500

Galway Bay Rugby Club €1,000

Galway Bohemians AFC €3,500

Galway City Harriers €1,800

Galway City Sailing Club €3,500

Galway City School of Judo €3,500

Galway Hibernians €3,400

Galway Judo Club €3,500

Galway Kayak Club €3,500

Galway Rugby League Club €1,400

Galway Shotokan Karate Club €1,900

Greenfields Hockey €1,000

Knocknacarra F.C. €3,500

Knocknacarra Judo Club €2,400

Laser Swimming Club €3,500

Merlin Woods FC €3,500

Mervue United €3,500

Olympic Boxing Club €3,000

Our Ladies Boys Club €3,500

Polish Volleyball Galway €1,900

Renmore AFC €3,500

Renmore Hockey Club €1,500

Renmore RAPID Judo Club €2,600

Salthill Knocknacarra €3,500

Shark Swimming Club €3,500

St. James Juvenile Club €2,000

St. James Ladies Football Club €1,500

St. Michael’s GAA Club €3,500

Titans Basketball Club €3,500

Tribes Rowing Club €3,500

Tribes Water Polo Club €3,000

West Karate Club €3,500

Total €120,000