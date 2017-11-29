Galway City Council Sports Club Grants Scheme 2017 Allocations

Galway City Council is delighted to announce this year’s allocation of Sports Club Grants Scheme.
In all €120,000 was allocated to 43 different clubs with twenty-five (25) clubs receiving the maximum grant amount of €3,500. A wide range of sports is represented from mainstream to minority sports. The funding allocated to the successful clubs will go towards the costs of equipment, coaching, travel as well as a significant level going towards up-skilling volunteers.
Galway City Council has a very strong record of supporting sport and physical activity in the city. This grants scheme assists the good work being delivered on the ground by the many dedicated volunteers across all sports.
We would like to thank Galway Sports Partnership for administering the grant on our behalf.
Corrib Water Polo Club €3,500
13th Galway Renmore Scout Group €3,500
14th St. Patrick’s Scout Group €3,500
1st Galway Scout Group St. Joseph’s €3,500
24th Galway Sea Scouts €3,500
Aras Badminton Club €600
Castlegar Athletics Club €3,500
Castlegar GAA Club €1,800
Corrib Rangers FC €3,500
Cumann Suil Cois Coiribe €700
East United F.C. €1,000
Fr. Griffins/Éire ÓG €3,500
Galway Bay Rugby Club €1,000
Galway Bohemians AFC €3,500
Galway City Harriers €1,800
Galway City Sailing Club €3,500
Galway City School of Judo €3,500
Galway Hibernians €3,400
Galway Judo Club €3,500
Galway Kayak Club €3,500
Galway Rugby League Club €1,400
Galway Shotokan Karate Club €1,900
Greenfields Hockey €1,000
Knocknacarra F.C. €3,500
Knocknacarra Judo Club €2,400
Laser Swimming Club €3,500
Merlin Woods FC €3,500
Mervue United €3,500
Olympic Boxing Club €3,000
Our Ladies Boys Club €3,500
Polish Volleyball Galway €1,900
Renmore AFC €3,500
Renmore Hockey Club €1,500
Renmore RAPID Judo Club €2,600
Salthill Knocknacarra €3,500
Shark Swimming Club €3,500
St. James Juvenile Club €2,000
St. James Ladies Football Club €1,500
St. Michael’s GAA Club €3,500
Titans Basketball Club €3,500
Tribes Rowing Club €3,500
Tribes Water Polo Club €3,000
West Karate Club €3,500
Total €120,000