Galway City Council passes 78 million euro Budget for 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city’s Budget of almost 78 million euro for 2018 has been passed by city councillors.

At a meeting of the local authority last evening (20/11), councillors were presented with a draft Budget for the running of day-to-day services across the city.

The biggest spend in the city next year will be on housing and building, taking up 27 per cent of funds.

The biggest source of income is expected to come from the collection of rates, which is expected to account for almost half of all revenue.

Despite the finance department of the council presenting a balanced draft Budget, councillors had the option to amend any aspect of the figures.

Sinn Féin councillors proposed an alternative budget which would have included the phasing out of a mayoral car and an end to Sunday parking charges in the city.

However Sinn Féin’s proposal was voted down.

Fianna Fáil councillors then put forward their figures for a budget which included increased funding to Gaillimh le Gaeilge and for street cleaning.

However, this too was voted down.

A proposal was put forward by Councillor Declan McDonnell on behalf of the pact of Fine Gael, Labour and some Independent councillors.

It made changes of 680 thousand euro to the draft budget, which includes 150 thousand euro to fund the start-up of the Christmas market under a committee controlled by the city council.

It also provides funds for Mervue Community Centre, Westside Boxing Club and Salthill Knocknacarra GAA.

The additional funds will come from a reduction on the allowance for rates on vacant properties from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.

35 thousand euro which was due to be spent on live streaming of council meetings will also be saved as councillors voted to postpone that plan.

The amended Budget was supported by the majority of councillors including some Fianna Fáil councillors.

Fine Gael Councillor Padraig Conneely, who seconded the proposal for changes to the Budget, says they tried to compile a Budget that was fair.