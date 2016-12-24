Galway church leader calls for respect to be reinstated to world politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The leader of Galway’s united Methodist and Presbyterian church has called for respect to be reinstated to politics across the world.

Speaking on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages programme, Reverend Helen Freeburn says there are lessons to be learned from the world events of 2016.

She says during the US election and the BREXIT discussions, there was an ‘extreme lack of respect’ between opposing sides.

Reverend Freeburn says valuable lessons can be learned from these national and world events.

Reverend Helen Freeburn is joined on the programme by Mayor of Galway Noel Larkin, County Cathaoirleach Michael Connolly, Diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin and Rector of Galway and Archdeacon of Tuam, Reverend Gary Hastings.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and again after the 1pm news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2pm tomorrow.