15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway Christmas Park and Ride starts tomorrow

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Christmas Park & Ride service begins tomorrow.

The service will operate this Saturday and Sunday, and again from Thursday to Sunday next.

From Thursday week, the 14th of December, the park and ride will be available every day right up to Christmas Eve.

This year’s Park and Ride will run from the racecourse at Ballybrit to the Coach Station at Fairgreen in the City every 15 minutes between 9.30am and 9.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

On Sundays, the service runs between 11am and 7pm.

It will cost €2 per person for a return journey, while children travel for free.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GOLF CLUBS VOTE FOR CHANGES
December 1, 2017
Free Saturday parking in county towns begins tomorrow
December 1, 2017
Galway TD demands answers on Government failure to act on damning Justice Department report
December 1, 2017
Search resumes for man who entered the Corrib three weeks ago

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 1, 2017
GOLF CLUBS VOTE FOR CHANGES
December 1, 2017
NUIG Mystics and Portlaoise Panthers go head-to-head in Cup quarter-final this Sunday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK