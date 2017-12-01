Galway Christmas Park and Ride starts tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Christmas Park & Ride service begins tomorrow.

The service will operate this Saturday and Sunday, and again from Thursday to Sunday next.

From Thursday week, the 14th of December, the park and ride will be available every day right up to Christmas Eve.

This year’s Park and Ride will run from the racecourse at Ballybrit to the Coach Station at Fairgreen in the City every 15 minutes between 9.30am and 9.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

On Sundays, the service runs between 11am and 7pm.

It will cost €2 per person for a return journey, while children travel for free.