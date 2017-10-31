15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway childcare fees below national average

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 9:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Childcare fees in Galway are below the national average.

The 2016/2017 Early Years Sector Profile commissioned by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs shows the average weekly fee paid for childcare nationally is 174 euro 16 cent.

The average weekly fee in Galway is 158 euro a week or 90 euro a week part-time.

There are over 9 thousand children enrolled in childcare in Galway and the average hourly wage for staff in Galway who work directly with children is 11 euro 87 cent.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gardai investigate alleged serious sexual assault in city
Deathnotices Tuesday 31st Oct, 2017
October 31, 2017
MEP Mairead McGuinness discusses future of Europe with Pope
October 31, 2017
Jobs growth increases by 16 per cent in Galway
October 31, 2017
Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 31, 2017
Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Moycullen Feature In Ladies Connacht Club Finals On Sunday
October 31, 2017
Rugby World Cup Board recommends South Africa as RWC 2023 host
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK