Galway childcare fees below national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Childcare fees in Galway are below the national average.

The 2016/2017 Early Years Sector Profile commissioned by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs shows the average weekly fee paid for childcare nationally is 174 euro 16 cent.

The average weekly fee in Galway is 158 euro a week or 90 euro a week part-time.

There are over 9 thousand children enrolled in childcare in Galway and the average hourly wage for staff in Galway who work directly with children is 11 euro 87 cent.