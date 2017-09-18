15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Champions To Face Sligo And Leitrim Opposition In Ladies Connacht Club Opening Round Games

By Sport GBFM
September 18, 2017

Time posted: 12:54 pm

Galway’s Senior, Intermediate and Junior County Champions now know their opponents for their opening games in the Connacht Ladies Club Football Championships following Finals in Leitrim and Sligo over the past weekend.

Senior champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face Geevagh from Sligo in the opening round of the Connacht Ladies Senior Club Championship after Geevagh won the Sligo championship yesterday beating St Nathy’s by 6-8 to 1-11. The game will be played on the weekend of the 30th of September/1st of October with Kilkerrin/Clonberne getting home advantage.

Galway’s Intermediate Champions Moycullen will play the Leitrim champions Oughteragh Gaels in the Quarter Final on the weekend of the 30th of September, 1st of October with Moycullen at home for that game. Oughteragh defeated Mohill by 3-10 to 1-2 in the Leitrim Final.

Galway Junior Champions Tuam/Cortoon will play Coolera/Strandhill in the Connacht Semi-Final on the weekend of the 7th and 8th of October. Tuam/Cortoon will have home advantage. Coolera/Strandhill won the Sligo Junior Final beating Curry by 2.13 to 3-4.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday September 18th 2017
September 18, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
September 18, 2017
World And European Kickboxing Title Fights In Galway This Sunday
September 18, 2017
Busy Weekend Of Hurling Championship Games Confirmed For Next Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 18, 2017
Gaeltacht Minister in Carna to launch youth plan
September 18, 2017
Protestors at Ballinfoile community centre voice opposition to continued closure

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline