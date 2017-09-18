Galway Champions To Face Sligo And Leitrim Opposition In Ladies Connacht Club Opening Round Games

Galway’s Senior, Intermediate and Junior County Champions now know their opponents for their opening games in the Connacht Ladies Club Football Championships following Finals in Leitrim and Sligo over the past weekend.

Senior champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face Geevagh from Sligo in the opening round of the Connacht Ladies Senior Club Championship after Geevagh won the Sligo championship yesterday beating St Nathy’s by 6-8 to 1-11. The game will be played on the weekend of the 30th of September/1st of October with Kilkerrin/Clonberne getting home advantage.

Galway’s Intermediate Champions Moycullen will play the Leitrim champions Oughteragh Gaels in the Quarter Final on the weekend of the 30th of September, 1st of October with Moycullen at home for that game. Oughteragh defeated Mohill by 3-10 to 1-2 in the Leitrim Final.

Galway Junior Champions Tuam/Cortoon will play Coolera/Strandhill in the Connacht Semi-Final on the weekend of the 7th and 8th of October. Tuam/Cortoon will have home advantage. Coolera/Strandhill won the Sligo Junior Final beating Curry by 2.13 to 3-4.