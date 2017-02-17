Galway campaigners to join national rally on 8th amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of campaign groups from across Galway are gearing up for a major national rally next month on the 8th amendment.

The Strike4Repeal rally will see hundreds of campaigners from across Ireland gather in Dublin to demand a referendum on abortion.

The Galway groups which will take part include the NUI Galway Feminist Society and Galway Pro-Choice.

Pickets will take place at 10.30am on the 8th of March at the Department of an Taoiseach, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health.

This will be followed by a rally at Dublin’s O’Connell bridge at 12.30pm.