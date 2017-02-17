15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-image

Galway campaigners to join national rally on 8th amendment

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of campaign groups from across Galway are gearing up for a major national rally next month on the 8th amendment.

The Strike4Repeal rally will see hundreds of campaigners from across Ireland gather in Dublin to demand a referendum on abortion.

The Galway groups which will take part include the NUI Galway Feminist Society and Galway Pro-Choice.

Pickets will take place at 10.30am on the 8th of March at the Department of an Taoiseach, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health.

This will be followed by a rally at Dublin’s O’Connell bridge at 12.30pm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death notices, Friday 17th of February, 2017
picture-palace-news
February 17, 2017
Work finally underway on ill fated city Picture Palace
news-property-house-housing-mortgage
February 16, 2017
More time sought to complete major Knocknacarra development
candles-933383_960_720
February 16, 2017
Candlelight vigil tonight to highlight impact of UHG waiting lists

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
SIGERSON CUP CONNACHT GAA
February 16, 2017
Strong Galway Connection To 2017 Sigerson Cup Final Weekend
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 16, 2017
SUPPORTERS BUSES TO SEASON OPENER AT EAMONN DEACY PARK
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK