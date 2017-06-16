Galway Camogie team v Dublin named

The Galway senior camogie team to play Dublin in tomorrow afternoon’s championship opener in Parnell’s GAA, Coolock (2.30pm) has been named. The team shows 4 Changes from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final vs Kilkenny. Sarah Dervan & Niamh McGrath don’t start, Clodagh McGrath also makes away as does retired keeper Susan Earner, while Sarah Healy makes her debut in goal; Therese Manton returns to defence after missing the 2016 season; with both Maria Cooney and Niamh Hanniffy starting in attack. The team in full:
1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)
2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)
3. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)
4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)
5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)
6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)
7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) (C)
8. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)
9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)
10. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore/Maree)
12. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)
13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)
14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)
15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)
Dublin Team:
Faye McCarthy; Arleen Cushen, Gráinne Quinn, Áine Woods, Eva Marie Elliott, Aisling Carolan, Eve O’Brien; Eimear McCarthy, Miriam Twomey, Ellen McGovern, Hannah Hegarty, Siobhán Kehoe; Aisling Maher, Emma Flanagan, Ali Twomey.