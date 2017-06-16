15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Camogie team v Dublin named

By Sport GBFM
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

The Galway senior camogie team to play Dublin in tomorrow afternoon’s championship opener in Parnell’s GAA, Coolock (2.30pm) has been named. The team shows 4 Changes from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final vs Kilkenny. Sarah Dervan & Niamh McGrath don’t start, Clodagh McGrath also makes away as does retired keeper Susan Earner, while Sarah Healy makes her debut in goal; Therese Manton returns to defence after missing the 2016 season; with both Maria Cooney and Niamh Hanniffy starting in attack. The team in full:

1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)
2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)
3. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)
4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)
5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)
6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)
7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) (C)
8. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)
9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)
10. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore/Maree)
12. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)
13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)
14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)
15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)
Dublin Team:
Faye McCarthy; Arleen Cushen, Gráinne Quinn, Áine Woods, Eva Marie Elliott, Aisling Carolan, Eve O’Brien; Eimear McCarthy, Miriam Twomey, Ellen McGovern, Hannah Hegarty, Siobhán Kehoe; Aisling Maher, Emma Flanagan, Ali Twomey.
print
Sport
City council to carry out risk minimising measures at Cul Tra halting site
June 15, 2017
Cumann na mBunscol Camogie Final Results
June 15, 2017
Galway County Show To Feature Nations Top Showjumpers
June 15, 2017
SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme roundup for 2017

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 16, 2017
City council to carry out risk minimising measures at Cul Tra halting site
June 15, 2017
Plans progress for second phase of Knocknacarra District Centre

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline