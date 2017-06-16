Galway Camogie team v Dublin named

The Galway senior camogie team to play Dublin in tomorrow afternoon’s championship opener in Parnell’s GAA, Coolock (2.30pm) has been named. The team shows 4 Changes from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final vs Kilkenny. Sarah Dervan & Niamh McGrath don’t start, Clodagh McGrath also makes away as does retired keeper Susan Earner, while Sarah Healy makes her debut in goal; Therese Manton returns to defence after missing the 2016 season; with both Maria Cooney and Niamh Hanniffy starting in attack. The team in full:

1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)

2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)

3. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)

4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)

5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)

6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)

7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) (C)

8. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)

9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)

11. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore/Maree)

12. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)

13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)

14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

Dublin Team: Faye McCarthy; Arleen Cushen, Gráinne Quinn, Áine Woods, Eva Marie Elliott, Aisling Carolan, Eve O’Brien; Eimear McCarthy, Miriam Twomey, Ellen McGovern, Hannah Hegarty, Siobhán Kehoe; Aisling Maher, Emma Flanagan, Ali Twomey.