Galway Camogie are holding their Annual Golf Classic on the weekend of the 13th, 14th and 15th of July at Cregmore Park Golf Club, The format is three ball scramble and for more information on entering or even to sponsor a hole or Tee box then contact the following people, Mixie Donoghue on 087-2456334, Angela Moran on 087-9604564, Brendan O’Reilly on 087-6349328 or Ann Kearney on 087-7596128

