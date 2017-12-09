Galway busking community gearing up for major city performance to highlight opposition to regulation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s busking community is gearing up for a marathon performance in the city tomorrow to highlight opposition to new busking regulations.

It’s as public consultation is underway on the local authorities proposed ‘Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2017’.

Included in the draft plan are restrictions on amplification, the introduction of permitted busking hours and permits for those under 16.

The Galway Busker’s Community believes the draft bye-laws will negatively impact on busking and street performances.

They’re now holding ‘The Biggest Busk Day Ever’ at the top of Shop Street tomorrow from 10am to 10pm to highlight their opposition.

Spokesperson Nicole Blue says they’re not opposed outright to regulation, but the current bye-laws are poorly written.