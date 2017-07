Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businesswoman Sandra Divilly has won a scholarship worth over €13,000 for NUI Galway’s Executive MBA programme.

The scholarship comes from the 30% Club, a group dedicated to achieving gender balance in Irish businesses.

Sandra Divilly graduated from NUIG in 1996 with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Information systems.

She says she is honoured to be chosen and commended the university for its support of the 30% Club’s goals.