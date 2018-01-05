Galway businessman spearheads campaign to reduce insurance premiums

Galway Bay fm newsroom– Galway businessman, Pat McDonagh is spearheading a campaign to fight for changes which would lower insurance costs for businesses.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform was originally established more than 15 years ago and is now being revived.

In the past, the Alliance was instrumental in changes which resulted in the setting up of the Injuries Board and legislation making it an offence to lie in a personal injuries case.

According to today’s Irish Times, Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is again leading the campaign as more shops and pubs claim they have to close due to spiralling premium costs.