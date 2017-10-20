Galway businessman promises to create 6 thousand jobs in Pennsylvania

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman, Declan Ganley has told the U.S state of Pennsylvania that he will create up to 6 thousand jobs there.

He told a senate hearing that his company, Rivada Networks, would create the jobs if it wins a contract to build a new telecommunications network for emergency services.

According to today’s Irish Times, Declan Ganley also told the senate in Pennsylvania that his company, Rivada Networks, is working with Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to develop driverless car technology.

The contract for the telecommunications network would involve erecting more than a thousand masts across the state of Pennsylvania.

The state is trying to decide whether or not to opt out of the US federal government’s proposed new FirstNet network for emergency services first responders.

Rivada Networks previously bid to build the whole FirstNet network across the United States but lost out on the contract to rival company AT&T.

US states have until the end of the year to decide whether to opt in or out of the federal network or build their own first responder systems.

Declan Ganley is reportedly also lobbying other states to construct their networks.

The businessman from Moyne, Abbeyknockmoy told the Pennsylvania senate that Rivada would hire 3 thousand workers directly and a further 3 thousand through contractors, if it wins the contract.